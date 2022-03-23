ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.31. 3,981,412 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.