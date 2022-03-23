ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0003

ProxyNode (PRX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $48,731.20 and $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00309640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 191,140,549 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

