Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 548,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

