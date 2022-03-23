PutinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,106.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $722,523.32 and approximately $3,106.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

