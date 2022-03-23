PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Kirsty Bashforth Purchases 5,210 Shares

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Kirsty Bashforth acquired 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,003.20 ($13,169.04).
Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.47. The company has a market cap of £829.15 million and a P/E ratio of -161.33. PZ Cussons Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.
About PZ Cussons (Get Rating)
PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.
See Also
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.