Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issued By William Blair

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

