Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.12. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

In related news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

