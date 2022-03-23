Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $226.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

