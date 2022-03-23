Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Reduced by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $132.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

