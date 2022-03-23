Qubitica Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00297583 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004525 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.11 or 0.01323232 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003095 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

