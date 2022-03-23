Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $649.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

