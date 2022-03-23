Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
