Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

