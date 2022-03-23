Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rambus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rambus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Rambus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rambus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.