Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

HBM stock opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.01. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

