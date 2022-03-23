Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE RYN opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 76,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.