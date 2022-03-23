Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 641,136 shares.The stock last traded at $39.78 and had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

