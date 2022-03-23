Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Breedon Group (BREE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Breedon Group (LON: BREE):
- 3/15/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Breedon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
BREE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.50 ($1.11). 3,356,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
