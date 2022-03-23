Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Breedon Group (BREE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Breedon Group (LON: BREE):

3/15/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Breedon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BREE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 84.50 ($1.11). 3,356,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

