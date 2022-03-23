Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) recently:

3/18/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

3/16/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $17.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $17.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,084. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

