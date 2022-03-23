Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $644.74

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 644.74 ($8.49) and traded as low as GBX 557.08 ($7.33). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 557.20 ($7.34), with a volume of 483,961 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 890 ($11.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.90) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878.71 ($11.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 643.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

