Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $644.74

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 644.74 ($8.49) and traded as low as GBX 557.08 ($7.33). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 557.20 ($7.34), with a volume of 483,961 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 890 ($11.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.90) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 878.71 ($11.57).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 643.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.
In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).
Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.