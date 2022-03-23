Regents of The University of California Sells 367,089 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Regents of The University of California cut its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,089 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 331,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,765. The firm has a market cap of $636.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

