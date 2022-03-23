Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of REGI opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.