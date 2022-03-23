REPO (REPO) Hits One Day Volume of $267,372.00

REPO (REPO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $267,372.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.99 or 0.07100344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.03 or 0.99693205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044355 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.