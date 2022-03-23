Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $259.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

