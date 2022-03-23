Research Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

NYSE DRI opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $105,979,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $3,650,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $4,258,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

