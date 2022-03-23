Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,599 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

