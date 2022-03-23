Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,599 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

