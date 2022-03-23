Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,363 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

