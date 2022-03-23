Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.20 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RNR stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

