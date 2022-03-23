Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $610,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,349 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.