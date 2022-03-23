Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 150,363 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,363 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 506,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $19,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 116.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 793,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.