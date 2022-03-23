Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

