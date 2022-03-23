Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.