Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

