Reviewing ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ModivCare and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

ModivCare currently has a consensus target price of $152.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare -0.33% 27.56% 6.08% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $2.00 billion 1.10 -$6.59 million ($0.52) -218.27 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Summary

ModivCare beats Astra Space on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

