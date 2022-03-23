Reviewing NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA 4.65% 9.92% 3.99%

This table compares Grow Capital and NTT DATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 0.02 -$2.35 million N/A N/A NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.28 $722.33 million $0.75 26.69

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grow Capital and NTT DATA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NTT DATA beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital (Get Rating)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About NTT DATA (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

