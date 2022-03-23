Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.99. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 21,202 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,176,236 shares of company stock worth $29,491,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.