Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $40.92 million and $65,980.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00036746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00107569 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

