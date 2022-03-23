Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 21,443 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

