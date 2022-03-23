Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 95,110 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

