Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to announce $18.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $81.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $93.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.34 million, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $129.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 615,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

RIGL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 2,421,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,869. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

