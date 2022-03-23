RioDeFi Reaches One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00036765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00107927 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 298,900,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

