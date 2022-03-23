RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $170.81

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.81 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 143.10 ($1.88). RM shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.97), with a volume of 4,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. The firm has a market cap of £124.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.38.

Get RM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.