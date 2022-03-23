ROAD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,370.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. ROAD has a market capitalization of $57,677.85 and approximately $14,370.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.96 or 0.07079967 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.87 or 0.99781945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00044957 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

