Robert Dunn Buys 185,000 Shares of Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Robert Dunn acquired 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £48,100 ($63,322.80).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Dunn acquired 53,500 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,910 ($18,312.27).

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.98 ($0.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.52 million and a P/E ratio of 278.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

