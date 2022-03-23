Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $741.75

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 741.75 ($9.77) and traded as low as GBX 620.80 ($8.17). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.56), with a volume of 9,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.84) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 693.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 741.75. The firm has a market cap of £498.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £11,856 ($15,608.21). Also, insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,184,834.12). Insiders have sold 302,080 shares of company stock worth $181,185,600 in the last ninety days.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.