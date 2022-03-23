Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF) Price Target Raised to $0.34 at Fundamental Research

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research to $0.34 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockcliff Metals Corporation operates as a resource development and exploration company and near-term copper-zinc producer in Canada. It holds interests in various advance stage, copper and zinc dominant volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The company holds a 49% interest in its flagship project, the Talbot property.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF)
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.