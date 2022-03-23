Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,798. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

