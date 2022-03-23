Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.