Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

