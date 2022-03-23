Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $10.60 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,888 shares of company stock worth $26,413,821 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.57. The company had a trading volume of 214,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,998. The company has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.